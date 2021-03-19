Downed powerlines closes part of Bridge Street in Hatfield

HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Bridge Street in Hatfield is closed Thursday night after powerlines came down and sparked a fire.

Fire officials in Hatfield said the downed power lines have caused road closures from Bridge Street to Winterberry Lane to Gore Avenue. Officials did not say what caused the lines to come down.

No estimated time was given as to when the road will reopen or when the repairs will be completed.

If you’re traveling in that area, take a look at our Live Traffic Map for alternative routes.