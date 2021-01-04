Downtown Amherst to receive digital signs that provide live town updates

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The downtown area of Amherst will have digital signs that provide town updates, COVID-19 information and more in high-trafficked areas.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Town of Amherst, three solar-powered signs will display COVID-19 updates, public health guidelines, town updates, and local business offerings. The locations will also provide 24-hour access for people to charge their devices for free.

The signs are provided through the Federal CARES Act funds with technology incorporated by Soofa signs. The Town of Amherst is the first in western Massachusetts to adopt the use of this technology however, it is the twelfth community in the state.

“Our partnership with Soofa will allow us to communicate quickly and easily with our community, which is of huge importance as we continue to work through the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Brianna Sunryd, Amherst’s Communications Manager. “Our main goal is to make sure that every Amherst community member, business and visitor has access to the information they need to stay safe and informed. We are also pleased to be able to offer local businesses free advertising during the pandemic as part of this project and will be working with the Amherst BID and Chamber to take advantage of this opportunity.”

Town Manager Paul Bockelman added, “We are excited to bring Soofa’s cutting-edge technology to Amherst. Whether it’s checking the signs for a COVID-19 testing site or reading about local business specials, the signs will undoubtedly work to keep Amherst connected to both the Town and each other. We appreciate the Town Council’s support for locating these signs which will be evaluated after a year.” The project was supported with Federal CARES Act funds.

“After rapid growth in the Greater Boston area, we’re thrilled to work with Amherst to bring our technology to Western Massachusetts,” said Sandra Richter, Soofa’s co-founder and CEO. “The Town of Amherst has recognized and addressed the urgent need in providing equitable access to information and technology to its community, and we’re proud to work with the Town to ensure that all are being kept up to date on information needed to keep the town safe.”

Soofa is a female-founded startup out of the MIT Media Lab, builds the first of its kind, solar-powered digital sign with e-ink display.