Downtown Northampton business owners “happy” about removal of Shared Streets project

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Main Street in Northampton is going back to how it was prior to undergoing a reconfiguration project.

As part of the states Shared Streets Program, Northampton attempted to create more space for social distancing in the downtown. But that came at a cost; less parking for visitors, curbside pickup space, and room for delivery trucks.

Over 50 downtown business owners signed a petition expressing their opposition of the Main Street project and a day after a lengthy town hall meeting with the city- the mayor announced it would be changed.

“Some people were crying,” said Pete Kerantzas, owner of Haven Body Arts. “Extremely happy extremely excited I mean this is their lively hood and it was literally a make or break moment and the city came through did what they said they were going to do and they are going to get rid of it and it was life-changing for a lot of people.”

Kerantzas added that some business owners said they would not survive if Main Street remained how it was because it significantly reduced foot traffic in stores.

The temporary installations will still exist on lower Main Street as well as Masonic Street, Strong Avenue, Pearl Street, and Market Street that were there prior to the August 20 installation.

A temporary parking ban for this area is in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday.