Downtown Northampton parking available at St. Mary’s Church

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Additional parking is available starting Wednesday in downtown Northampton at the vacant St. Mary’s Church parking lot on State Street.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the City of Northampton, Mayor Narkewicz and the Springfield Diocese have agreed to make the St. Mary’s Church parking lot open to the public, which includes 42 spaces available, from July 28 through October 15.

“With the unexpected shutdown of the Masonic Street Lot, and the long-planned construction in the Round House parking lot, we’re grateful and thrilled to have reached an agreement with the Diocese to restore some capacity to the downtown parking system,” said Mayor Narkewicz. “Especially heading into sidewalk sales this weekend, we’re confident that these 42 new spots will further strengthen our already robust parking system.”

Drivers who park in the St. Mary’s lot can pay their parking fees at the kiosks on State Street or by using the ParkMobile App, listed as parking zone 6362. It is short-term parking with a maximum of two hours. Pay-to-park kiosks are in operation from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.