Downtown Northampton Rapid Recovery Program discuss post-pandemic plans

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday night, the Downtown Northampton Rapid Recovery Program held its second community meeting.

The meeting looked at findings to date from the recovery planning process and brought up a list of projects to revitalize the downtown space after the pandemic.

These plans are facilitated by the Commonwealth, standardized across communities, and will be developed in coordination with the city of Northampton.

“We expect to get a few different things out of this process, we want to get a list of projects that help us think about how we move forward from covid and generally make downtown more vibrant,” said Wayne Feiden, director.

Some of those projects include long-term plans for outdoor dining, recruiting new businesses to the downtown area, and establishing a mural program for local artists.