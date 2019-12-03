1  of  12
Closings and Delays
Central Berkshire Reg School District East Longmeadow Public Library Four Winds School Frontier Regional School District Full Circle Elementary School Gill-Montague Reg School District Hatfield Public Schools Holy Cross Parish-Spfld. Pathfinder Reg Voc-Tech High School Quabbin Regional School District Quaboag Regional School District Union #38 School District

Downtown Northampton remained busy despite snow

Hampshire County

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton Public Schools were closed on Monday and a parking ban remains in effect throughout the city. Many businesses, however, remained open.

Downtown was busy with people walking up and down Main Street. 22News caught up with one woman who is visiting Northampton from Australia. She said it never snows there and was happy to see snow after traveling more than 10,000 miles from home.

“It’s pretty although it doesn’t look pretty anymore,” Mandy Gentle said. She said she plans to “stay warm, get a bit more fresh air, and try not to fall over.”

This wasn’t her first time experiencing snow. She said she was also here in 2017 for Christmas and it snowed then too.

She said she is starting to feel like a true New Englander.

