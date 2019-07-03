Dozens attend ‘Close the Camps’ rally outside Congressman McGovern’s office

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of parents and children rallied outside of Congressman Jim McGovern’s local office Tuesday night to push for closing child detention centers at the border.

Organizers called it a “playdate protest” staged outside of the congressman’s Northampton office.

Organizers said it was part of ‘close the camps’ protests being held nationwide while Congress is on recess.

Organizers didn’t set up a meeting with McGovern prior to the protest, but the congressman made himself available via video chat when they arrived at his office.

Sophia Zucker of Northampton told 22News, “This week is a congressional recess. Congress people are more likely to be home. The goal across the nation is to target congressional offices, and to ask our representatives to not rest until the camps are closed.”

McGovern said, “I hear your message, and I will surely take it to heart when we go back to Washington next week.”

McGovern told the parents and caretakers that gathered that he is scheduled to visit the detention centers in person next week.