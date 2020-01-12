Dozens of families attend third annual Sparkle Havdallah in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A religious observance going back to ancient times has now become a festive occasion among Jewish families here in western Massachusetts.

Many dozens of families streamed into the Lander-Grinspoon Academy in Northampton Saturday night.

They came for the third annual Sparkle Havdallah.

They’ve put a festive twist to the tradition of celebrating the end of the Saturday day of rest – Shabbat – and the start to the new week.

Lander-Grinspoon Academy Principal Deborah Bromberg Seltzer told 22News, “We’re doing this for a few reasons. One is to give the opportunity to come together to celebrate the end of Shabbat, as a community, and particularly people who don’t necessarily feel connected most of the time.”

Executive Director Ellen Frank noted, “The response has been terrific. The first year we had a full house. This year we’re actually sold out, [and we] expect about 200 people this evening.”

The celebration is said to be embraced by Jewish communities throughout America, celebrated at the start of each year.