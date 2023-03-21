NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of people showed their opposition to the opening of a national bank in downtown Northampton Tuesday evening.

After two years of being unused, the former home of the First National Bank and Silverscape Designs jewelry store will soon be occupied by Chase Bank. However, not everyone is happy about the new chain coming downtown, which is set to open next month.

A number of advocacy groups rallied outside the property after reports that Chase Bank invested billions of dollars in the fossil fuel industry and the expansion of fossil fuels since the Paris Climate agreement of 2015.

“As long as they are financing the fossil fuel industry, the fossil fuel industry is going to continue what they do. Business as usual” said one protester.

Speakers at Tuesday’s rally encouraged everyone to move their money away from big banks that fund the fossil fuel industry.