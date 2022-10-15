EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – With flu season getting close, the Easthampton Health Department had no trouble getting concerned residents to roll up their sleeves during Saturday’s drive through clinic at the fire department.

During the four hour clinic Saturday morning dozens came by for their shots. Many local health departments, along with the state issuing predictions for a serious flu season ahead.

Bri Dupras, the Easthampton Health Director said, “So we hold this drive through clinic annually. It’s usually a pretty big success. Residents are able to stay in their cars. We’ve done over 200 appointments today.”

Health department workers will provide COVID-19 vaccines during its booster clinic on Tuesday, October 25 at Easthampton’s Mountain View School.