Drive-thru Halloween parade in Ware

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – The annual Halloween parade in Ware will feature a drive-thru event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a Facebook post, the Knights of Columbus is organizing the event. The Ware Police Department with assistance from the Ware Fire Department will be leading the way throughout the drive-thru parade as well as approved volunteers.

The annual “Children’s Halloween Night” parade will be held on Friday, October 30 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Grenville Park. The drive-thru event starts at the main entrance on Church Street and will feature a display of lights, and decorations. Drivers will then be given a bag of goodies as they pass a drive-up candy station.

For those without a vehicle, a walk-up entrance will be available at the Park Street entrance. Social distancing will be enforced.

If any local businesses would like to help fund the event, contact Paul Harper at 413-537-3422.