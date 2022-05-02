WILLIAMSBURG, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was arrested in Williamsburg Saturday night for trafficking drugs after police pulled his vehicle over for a traffic stop.

According to Williamsburg Police Department, police pulled the vehicle over on Route 9 around 9:30 p.m. Saturday for a lights violation. The driver was unable to provide a driver’s license and the officer discovered his right to operated a vehicle was suspended.

During an inventory check of the vehicle, officers found 1,850 bags of heroin and approximately 60 grams of cocaine inside a backpack. The 23-year-old man was arraigned in Northampton District Court Monday morning for the following charges: