SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – South Hadley police have filed charges against a driver whose car flipped over after he crashed into a truck.

South Hadley Police Sergeant Barry O’Connor told 22News the driver struck the ramp of the truck, which had been making a delivery on Ludlow Road before 7:30 a.m. Friday. The car overturned, but the driver was not injured.

O’Connor said the driver told police he did not see the truck prior to the crash, and was distracted by a dog in the vehicle with him. The driver, whose name is not being released, will be summoned to court on charges of unlicensed operation and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.