Driver charged in deadly Amherst pedestrian accident scheduled in court Monday

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Amherst man who struck and killed a woman by a school van is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Eastern Hampshire Court at 9:00 a.m.

Northwestern District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Mary Carey told 22News 65-year-old Richard Fuhrman is facing a charge of negligent motor vehicle homicide and a civil infraction of failure to stop at a stop sign that resulted in the death of 88-year-old Eva Fenner of Amherst on September 11.

A negligent motor vehicle homicide is a misdemeanor punishable by up to 2 and a half years in the House of Correction. A conviction carries a 15-year loss of license.

