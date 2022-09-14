NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A driver was cited Wednesday after getting stuck under the North Street railroad bridge.

Northampton Police said around 2:30 p.m. an oversized RV unit connected to a pickup truck was stuck under the 11-foot bridge. Police discovered after hitting the bridge, the driver attempted to back up and hit a vehicle. The driver then attempted to push itself under the bridge, destroying the entire roof to the RV.





The driver was cited for failure to obey bridge signs. The RV was three feet taller than the minimum height requirement.