BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – A driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Belchertown on Monday evening.

According to a news release sent to 22News by the Belchertown Police Department, the crash happened in the area of 606 North Washington Street at around 5:00 P.M.

The driver, who was the only person inside the vehicle, died at the crash site.

The identity of the driver is not being released at this time, and no other details of the crash are being made available.

Belchertown Police, Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and Mass. State Police detectives assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office are investigating the cause of the crash.