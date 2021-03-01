Driver sentenced to two years in jail after serious crash in downtown Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Northampton pleaded guilty at Northampton District Court to multiple charges in connection with a serious car crash back in June.

According to Northwestern DA Spokesperson Mary Carey, on Monday’s hearing, 26-year-old Christopher Durham pleaded guilty and received two years in jail.

During the virtual hearing, Christopher Durham pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of personal injury, leaving the scene of property damage, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, and driving on a suspended license.

On June 20, 2020 before 1:00 a.m. Durham crashed into a Main Street Pioneer Valley Transit Authorly (PVTA) bus stop in downtown Northampton​​, severely injuring a 62-year-old man who was sleeping inside.

Durham drove away from the area and led police officers on a pursuit down Pleasant Street at about 65 miles per hour. Once he was near Oxbow, the car was going at least 100 miles per hour. Officers managed to get the car’s license plate before the car took off. Police later confirmed the car was stolen in West Boylston at 11 p.m.

The Northampton Police then chased Durham until he was arrested hours later by the State Police in Hampden County.

“While the victim, in this case, is still continuing to recover from significant injuries caused by Durham, we are fortunate that this was not a case that ended up in a fatality.” Assistant District Attorney Covington said.

Durham also faces pending charges in both Worcester and Hampden County related with the June 2020 Northampton incident.​

Judge Laurie MacLeod presided over the hearing, the Commonwealth was represented by Assistant District Attorney Andrew Covington and Durham was represented by Attorney Daniel Carey.