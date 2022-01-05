Driver swerved to avoid hitting deer in Goshen

Hampshire County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
  • Courtesy: Goshen Fire Department
  • Courtesy: Goshen Fire Department
  • Courtesy: Goshen Fire Department

GOSHEN, Mass. (WWLP) – A driver is expected to be okay after swerving to avoid hitting a deer in Goshen Monday afternoon.

According to the Goshen Fire Department, at around 2:30 p.m. Goshen firefighters, MA State Police and Highland Ambulance personnel were called to the area of 620 East Street for a report of a car that hit a tree. The driver was already out of the vehicle when first responders arrived.

The fire department says the driver told them he lost control while trying to avoid hitting a deer. The vehicle clipped a maple tree before hitting another tree head-on forcing the airbags to deploy. The driver refused medical treatment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories