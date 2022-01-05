Driver swerved to avoid hitting deer in Goshen

GOSHEN, Mass. (WWLP) – A driver is expected to be okay after swerving to avoid hitting a deer in Goshen Monday afternoon.

According to the Goshen Fire Department, at around 2:30 p.m. Goshen firefighters, MA State Police and Highland Ambulance personnel were called to the area of 620 East Street for a report of a car that hit a tree. The driver was already out of the vehicle when first responders arrived.

The fire department says the driver told them he lost control while trying to avoid hitting a deer. The vehicle clipped a maple tree before hitting another tree head-on forcing the airbags to deploy. The driver refused medical treatment.