Driver taken to hospital after colliding into utility pole in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A driver was taken to the hospital after colliding into a utility pole early Saturday evening in Northampton.

Northampton Police Chief Jody Kasper told 22News, around 3:44 p.m., officers were called to the area of 90 West Street for a report of a car collision involving a utility pole.

The driver had visible injuries and was taken to Baystate Medical Center.

Chief Kasper said the street was temporarily closed due to wires hanging down and the pole falling onto the middle of the road.

Witnesses in the area told police they saw the car driving at a high speed, failing to negotiate the curve in the road, jumping the curb, and striking the pole.

