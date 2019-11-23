Driver taken to hospital after crashing van into guardrail in Goshen

Hampshire County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo credit: Goshen Firefighters Association

GOSHEN, Mass. (WWLP) – A driver was taken to the hospital after a head-on collision into a guardrail Wednesday morning in Goshen.

According to the Goshen Firefighters Association, crews were called to Cape Street around 10:10 a.m. where they located the accident. Crews said the driver of the van failed to negotiate a curve and came in contact with the guardrail just past the entrance to the Goshen Cemetery on Route 112.

The force of the head-on impact deployed the airbags and the driver was taken to Cooley Dickenson Hospital.

Goshen Firefighters Association

Crews said the guardrail was so entangled with the van, firefighters had to cut it off before it could be removed from the area.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch Live 7PM: Sunday Night Football

Trending Stories