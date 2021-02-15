Drivers asked to be mindful when sharing the road with bicycles

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A bicyclist is recovering after they were struck by a motor vehicle in Northampton.

The crash happened on Pleasant Street around 5 p.m. Sunday night.

The bicyclist received only minor injuries, and the driver was cited for failure to use care when entering a lane.

While driving, you can only pass a bicyclist if there is enough room. If there isn’t, drivers must wait because the cyclist has the right of way.

As a reminder, bicyclists have to abide by the same rules of the road as motor vehicles. Things like; obeying traffic lights and stop signs and using hand signals for turning, are all very important.