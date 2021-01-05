Drivers find nearly completed Coolidge Bridge easier to navigate

NORTHHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been more than a year since construction first began at the roundabout near the Coolidge Bridge in Northampton and drivers are finding it easier to navigate.



In an update from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, this project is about 80 percent complete and it’s expected to be finished in June. The roundabout is easily accessible from I-91, Route 9, the Coolidge Bridge, and Damon Road.

The remaining work that needs to be done includes activation of the westbound traffic signal, pavement markings, and incidental work among other jobs. Annie Pitkin of Northampton told 22News that the roundabout is a lot easier to get around now than months ago.

“That one’s come a long way and will definitely help keep traffic moving, especially when UMass comes back into session full force that will definitely help,” Pitkin said.

MassDOT spokeswoman Jacquelyn Goddard said major work will be suspended for the winter which is common but some minor jobs may be conducted periodically throughout the winter.



It’s one of the busiest intersections in Hampshire County with about 25,000 vehicles passing through it a day.