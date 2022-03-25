HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The District Attorney’s office identified the driver that died in a car accident Thursday morning in Hadley.

The Northwestern District Attorney’s office spokesperson Laurie Loisel told 22News, the driver is identified as 25-year-old Gabriel Morales of Springfield. Morales died after his vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree near a sharp curve on Mill Valley Road.

Shortly before 2 a.m. a Hadley officer saw a vehicle make a wide turn onto Mill Valley Road from Route 9, briefly leaving the roadway and driving over grass. The officer also saw the driver fail to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Mill Valley Road and South Maple Street.

In an attempt to conduct a traffic stop, approximately 1/4 mile behind the suspect, the vehicle accelerated out of the officer’s view. About a half-mile later, the officer found the vehicle crashed into a tree on Mill Valley Road.

Morales was the only occupant of the vehicle.

Hadley Police, Massachusetts State Police Detectives attached to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, State Police Crime Scene Services Section and the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section are investigating.