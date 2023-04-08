NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Holyoke is facing charges after driving into St. Mary’s Cemetery in Northampton and damaging 19 headstones.

According to Northampton Police, at 1:42 a.m. Saturday morning, officers spotted a heavily damaged car on Bridge Road. They then found the driver, a 19 year-old man from Holyoke, appearing to be drunk.

An investigation determined that while the man was travelling westbound on Bridge Road he drove off the road crashing into the cemetery and damaging the headstones.

He is now facing charges that include operating under the influence of alcohol and having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.