WESTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The ongoing drought has raised concerns about local agriculture.

Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Beth Card has asserted that the Connecticut River Valley here in Western Massachusetts is still in significant drought.

Outlook Farm in Westhampton has experienced certain difficulties this apple picking season. Owner Brad Morse does say that the dryer than usual season isn’t the worst possible weather though, “I’d rather have a drought then a wet year like last year when it was rain, rain, rain… and I think a lot of farmers would think that way. My apples get big enough anyway, even on a dry year. If you add more water to them they lose some flavor, it dilutes it.”

Outlook Farm is open seven days a week for apple picking and is celebrating their 100th anniversary this year.