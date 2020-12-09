Due to COVID-19 spreading Cooley Dickinson Hospital changes visitor policy

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Cooley Dickinson Hospital has new visitor restrictions due to COVID-19 cases continuing to rise, the new policy will be effective on Thursday, Dec. 10.

The hospital will no longer allow visitors given the daily increase in COVID-19 infection rates. There are limited exceptions.

If an exception is granted, only one visitor will be allowed during the patient’s stay.

For the Childbirth Center, one labor support person is allowed, but if the visitor chooses to leave the center, they will not be able to come back in.

Ambulatory services, such as lab services and diagnostic imaging remain open.

Rehab services, physical, occupational and speech-language therapy and urgent care will continue to see patients in person and virtually.

For more information visit: www.cooleydickinson.org.