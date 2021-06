NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews in Northampton put out a dumpster fire Thursday morning.

According to the Northampton Police Department, at around 6:22 a.m., police and fire crews responded to Chartpak on 24 Spring Street for a report of a fire in a dumpster. Crews put out the fire quickly. Florence Towing helped move the dumpster away from the building to prevent the building to be damaged any further.

(Northampton Police Department)

The fire is being investigated by the Detective Bureau and Northampton Fire Rescue.