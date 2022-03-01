SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – An outpouring of support for the people of Ukraine from a family-owned business in South Hadley shown by a new addition to the 413 Dumpster Fleet

For the family that owns 413 Dumpsters. the conflict in Ukraine hits close to home. The company has painted one of it’s dumpsters in the colors of the Ukraine flag to stand in solidarity with the country under invasion.

Walter Binczyk, owner and president of 413 Dumpster, told 22News “I’m feeling very sad. because it’s not suppose to happen in the 21st century.”

For Walter and his son Alexander, the conflict in Ukraine is personal. “I’m Eastern European. I was born and raised in Poland, next to the border of Ukraine and my wife’s family is still there and her father was born in Ukraine.” Walter’s ties run deep in the region, he even served with the Polish Army.

The father and son duo own and operate 413 Dumpsters in South Hadley and to show their support, they’ve painted one of their dumpsters yellow and blue. The colors of Ukraine’s Flag.

“It’s absolutely heartbreaking. You know we’re in western Mass and we’re far away but if we can do any bit to help out whether its raising some money or spreading awareness we want to and we feel obligated to do so” said Alexander Binczyk.

Not only does the freshly painted dumpster raise awareness for the conflict happening in Europe, a portion of the companies proceeds will go directly to organizations supporting Ukraine.

Proceeds from all of our rentals for the next few weeks will be going to benefit Ukraine relief funds. The Binczyks say the dumpster will remain painted for as long as it takes.

If you’d like to rent this particular dumpster or are interested in donating, we’ll have a link on our website.