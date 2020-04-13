Dunkin’ provides hunger relief grants for local organizations in western Massachusetts

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Dunkin’ has announced $50,000 in grants to support western Massachusetts health and hunger relief, including Food Bank of Western Massachusetts and Neighbors Helping Neighbors.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Dunkin’, Dunkin’s Foundation and Dunkin’ franchisees granted and delivered $30,000 to two non-profit organizations to fund emergency food boxes and meal kits to families in western Massachusetts.

The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, which received $25,000 in funding that will be used to purchase meal kits.

Neighbors Helping Neighbors, Inc., a Food Pantry serving South Hadley and Granby, received $5,000 in funding that will be used to provide food for children and families.

“The $25,000 is going to purchase emergency food kits that are being put together right now, so we should get two tractor trailer loads of emergency meals to provide emergency meals through this grant,” said Lillian Baulding, communications and engagement officer at the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.

To date, the brand has donated 8,000 pounds of Dunkin’ packaged coffee, 3,700 boxes of Keurig K-Cup pods, and nearly 40,000 Dunkin’ gift cards in care packages distributed to 170 hospitals, first responders and food banks across the country.

In addition to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation grant, western Massachusetts Dunkin’ franchisees donate over $20,000 in gift cards and packaged coffee to Baystate Medical and Mercy Medical.

To send an e-gift card as a thank you to an essential worker visit DunkinCoffeeBreak.com. For every card purchased, Dunkin’ will donate $1, up to $100,000, to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation emergency funds, specifically for non-profits helping families affected by COVID-19.

Most Dunkin’ drive-thru locations are open, with a some also offering curbside service.