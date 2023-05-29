GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – Community members gathered in Granby Monday morning as part of a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate their newly-renovated Post Memorial site.

The Post Memorial was painstakingly renovated by a prospective Eagles Scout of local Granby Troop 306 who told 22News he was unhappy with the condition it was in previously.

Eagle Scout Sam Weatherbee said that he had to pretty much completely overhaul the old monument, “Basically I took the old memorial which was all run down, I got rid of all the bushes, cleaned the monument itself, put down new rock, put down a brand new path, everything. I redid basically all of it.”

“Eagle Scout Sam did a really good job. It’s nice to have something that looks very ceremonial, to give them honor if you will,” said Bob Stec, Commander of the Granby American Legion.

Weatherbee told 22News he was inspired to renovate the memorial as members of his family have served in the military.