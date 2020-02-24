Early voting for Massachusetts primary begins Monday

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – We are eight days away from Super Tuesday and people are getting out to vote ahead of the presidential primary.

The Secretary of the Commonwealth’s Office is requiring all cities and towns to offer early voting this week. Each municipality must have one location available for early voting.

In Northampton on Monday, City Hall was busy as voters cast their ballots early. Northampton City Clerk Pam Powers told 22News “I think we’ve probably had about 75 voters so far and it hasn’t even hit lunchtime. So it’s been a pretty great response.”

Northampton voters will have two ballots to cast: one for the presidential primary and the other for a proposed $2.5 million Proposition 2½ Override.