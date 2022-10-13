NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Northampton is accepting applications for the Senior and Veteran Tax Work-Off program for 2023.

Income-eligible seniors and veterans can earn up to a $1,500 abatement off their property taxes in exchange for volunteering in city departments and entities.

Since the program began in 2014, the city has provided a total of $200,071 in property tax relief to 197 eligible seniors and veterans and benefited from a total of 15,143 hours of volunteer service. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all eligible applicants received abatements and in 2021, the program was put on hold.

The program is open to seniors age 60 and older, who own property and pay real estate taxes to Northampton. Participants must complete 100 hours of service in the program year to receive the full $1,500 tax credit. Applications filed by November 30, 2022, will receive priority.

For more information contact the Senior Center at (413) 587-1228 or Veterans Services at (413) 587-1299.