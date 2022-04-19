NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A ‘Vigil for Truth’ event is being held in Northampton on April 22 at 6:30 p.m. to commemorate Earth Day.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Climate Action Now Western Massachusetts, local climate activists, and community members will gather in Pulaski Park for a “Vigil for Truth” that will include performances by local musicians and the Red Rebel Brigade, as well as space for speakers to share their grief and joy about living in an interconnected world.

The event will highlight climate accomplishments, what is left to be done, and demonstrations against delaying climate action. The Vigil for Truth is co-sponsored by Extinction Rebellion Western Massachusetts, Climate Action Now, the Enviro Show, Code Pink Western Mass, Franklin County Continuing the Political Revolution, Western Mass Science for the People, the Green Sanctuary Committee of Unitarian Universalist Society of Amherst, Unitarian Society of Northampton and Florence Climate Action Group, and Springfield Climate Justice Coalition.