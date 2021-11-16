East Street Bridge in Southampton remains closed, expected to reopen summer 2022

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Drivers are asked to find an alternative route as crews continue to work on the East Street Bridge in Southampton.

Towns officials met Monday to discuss the project schedule. According to the town, gas line relocation has been completed and detour signs have been placed through the area. Barricades are expected to be installed Wednesday near the bridge.

Tree work has been scheduled in the area beginning Thursday and should take about five days to complete. Water mains will also be worked on and nearby homes could experience brief disruptions to water service over the next few weeks. The water department will contact residents affected.

The East Street Bridge will be demolished at the end of November. Crews will work through the winter to rebuild the bridge. The bridge construction is expected to be complete by early to mid-summer 2022.