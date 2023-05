WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – The East Street Bridge near the old fire station in Ware will be closed to vehicle and foot traffic on Wednesday.

The bridge will be closed from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the Ware Police Department. It is asked to use alternate routes when traveling.

Residents on Canal Street will still be able to use the exit of the one-way street as two-way access to and from the street.