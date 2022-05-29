EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Easthampton community members stood out in front of City Hall to protest the mayor’s proposed education budget.

Members of the Easthampton School District staff and parents held signs to protest the recent budget cuts to the school district.

Earlier this week, the city’s school committee voted to approve an $18.5 million budget, which is around a 7 percent increase from last year. However, the Mayor’s proposed budget is more than $500,000 less. That has the school committee concerned that they might need to cut staff.

Concerned residents made their voices heard on the issue Sunday. Jennifer Jones told 22News, “We love Easthampton, and we want to support our teachers in this very difficult time. We’ve supported them through the pandemic… all of these awful things in the news so the best things we can do is to make sure our classrooms are fully funded, and all of our needs — all of our children’s needs are met.”

To note, the mayor’s budget is less than the one requested by the School Committee, it is still around $800,000 more than last year’s budget.

22News has reached out to the Mayor’s Office for comment but we have not heard back.