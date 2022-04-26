EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle has signed an order to allow businesses to apply for outdoor dining this year.

The order allows restaurants and businesses on Main Street, Union Street and Cottage Street to apply to convert parking spaces or other public property to dining or retail spaces. All applications will be reviewed by the Police, Fire, DPW and the Health Department and either will be approved, more information requested or denied within 48 hours.

When applying, businesses are required to provide the following:

A map of the area to be used along with dimensions

The materials to separate areas from cars (with emphasis on concrete barriers)

A timeline for how long it will be in place

Who will be responsible for managing the space, including a plan for trash management

Anticipated hours of operation

Businesses can apply by filling out this form and emailing it to the City Planner by email, jbagg@easthamptonma.gov. Once approved, businesses can begin immediately. Outdoor dining and retail will be available in the city until November 30, 2022.