Easthampton and Northampton create regional COVID-19 testing location

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP)–The City of Easthampton and Northampton Health Departments have

partnered to create a regional drive-through testing location in Easthampton.

The city’s two health directors, Bri Eichstaedt and Merridith O’Leary, decided to combine resources to offer testing five days a week at one central location instead of two. Originally, the City of Easthampton planned to host a testing site three days per week, while Northampton planned to host a testing site two days per week.

The new combined location is at Millside Park, 2 Ferry Street, in Easthampton.

The regional drive-through testing site will open on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. The new site will

be drive-through and by appointment only. The schedule is as follows:

Monday – 8:30 AM- 12:30 PM (beginning January 10, 2022)

Tuesday – 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM (beginning January 4, 2022)

Wednesday – No testing

Thursday – 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Friday – 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Saturday – 10 AM to 2:00 PM

For those who had made an appointment at the City of Northampton’s Round House Plaza site,

appointments will be rescheduled to the Millside Park location. Those with appointment changes

will be notified by Curative directly.

The site may be closed due to inclement weather including snow, ice, and/or dangerously low

temperatures. Those with appointments will be notified of the closure directly from Curative.

Pre-registration is required. Sign up for the Millside Park location here.

Curative also offers multiple testing sites in area. Use this link to search all available Curative sites. To search additional locations in Massachusetts use the state’s website.



Important notes: