Easthampton and Northampton Public Schools closing for two weeks due to coronavirus concerns

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Easthampton and Northampton Public Schools have announced they’ll be closed for two weeks due to concerns over the coronavirus.

Northampton Public Schools’ temporary closure will last from March 14 through March 28, while Easthampton Public Schools’ two week closure begins March 16.

According to a letter sent out by Easthampton Public Schools Thursday, the city has no confirmed cases of COVID-19.

“The situation regarding COVID-19 is fluid and we continue to remain in close communication our city health officials, DPH, and CDC for any new information and guidance,” Easthampton Superintendent Allison LeClair said.

Another update is scheduled to be announced on Easthampton Public School’s social media accounts at 3:00 p.m. Friday.

Northampton students in grades 6-12 will be sent home with Chromebooks.

“I will be working with school staff next week to facilitate some continuity of instruction during the school shutdown,” Northampton Superintendent John Provost said.