EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The 50 Arrow Gallery hosted a special exhibition of “[de]range 21,” which displays art created from used shooting range paper targets.

“[de]range: 21” was created by Attack Bear Press lead artist Jason Montgomery to engage the gun violence epidemic in the country. 22News spoke to Montgomery about this event.

“As we explore this issue and look at it as a public health issue, the work is designed to first bring you into this space, look at the enormity of the issue and to take a step back and start examining the smaller pieces of it,” Jason Montgomery said.

If you are interested in making a donation, you can do so on the Attack Bear Press website.