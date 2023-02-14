EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Easthampton was recently awarded $50,000 to help fight climate change. The award is for financial assistance in the hiring of Weston & Sampson to develop a city-wide Climate Action Plan.

The award is from the Massachusetts Department of Revenue, Division of Local Services via the Best Practices Community Compact Program. The Climate Action Plan will determine a realistic timeline for the city to achieve net-zero carbon emissions through actions identified in the plan.

The plan will work to evaluate and incorporate the numerous on-going projects towards combating Climate Change already underway in Easthampton.