Easthampton awarded funds for new ambulance

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Easthampton Fire Department will be replacing their ambulance from a grant awarded by federal funds.

Mayor Nicole LaChapelle and Fire Chief Christopher Norris announced $275,000 was awarded for a new ambulance from the Assistance to Firefighters Grant. The grant will be used to replace the fire department’s over twenty year old ambulance.

Chief Norris stated, “Easthampton residents and firefighters deserve resources that safely and efficiently allow the life-saving skills and therapies during a necessary medical emergency. In uncertain fiscal times, the fire department found alternative funding to offset stress on the city budget. These grant funds will help propel the department forward to meet the growing demands for service and increase the safety of our personnel.”

Mayor LaChapelle said upon hearing the grant news, “Across all city departments, we are tenacious in pursuing grant opportunities to shift funding away from the approved budget and substantial capital items. Congratulations to Chief Norris and his team on submitting a very compelling application.”

The new ambulance is expected to be in service by spring 2022.