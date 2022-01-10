Easthampton awarded grant for Municipal Cybersecurity Awareness Training Program

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Easthampton has been awarded the 2022 Municipal Cybersecurity Awareness Training Program Grant for a second year.

Through comprehensive online end-user training, evaluation, and threat simulation, the City will continue to improve its overall cybersecurity posture. The award provides licenses for end-user training, assessment, and phishing simulation managed by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Executive Office of Technology Services and Security.

“I am excited. Increasing cyber security awareness is the best way of preventing a security breach. We want our residents to know that we are committed to ensuring the safety of our data and systems. Thanks to a second-year grant award, everyone in City Hall continues to stay current on cyber security, being better prepared to defend Easthampton from data breaches and malware attacks,” said IT Director Karin Moyano-Camihort.

Easthampton’s award is a part of a multi-pronged plan to build formal IT infrastructure, provide granular data for secure public operations and access to all of Easthampton’s departments.