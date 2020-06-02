Easthampton awarded grant to help small businesses

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Easthampton was awarded $30,000 after applying for the grant to try and keep these small businesses afloat.

Another first of the month means another mortgage payment, another rent payment, and another month to keep an income-less business afloat.

Although the grant funds won’t solve all finanical problems, Mayor Nicole LaChapelle hopes it will help Easthampton’s businesses in some way.

Mayor LaChapelle told 22News, “Whether that’s back rent, whether that’s current rent, whether that’s taking care of utilities, or a health insurance payment for an employee or owner of a small business.”

The grant application will be posted by June 15 to the city’s website and social media.

All small businesses in the city of Easthampton are eligible to apply.

Mayor LaChapelle said that the application process will be a short process so that the money can be given out right away.