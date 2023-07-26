EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Several artists were awarded free space at the CitySpace’s Blue Room in Easthampton.

The ‘Pay It Forward’ program offered artists based in Hampden, Hampshire, or Franklin counties to practice and perform in the Blue Room from July to December 2023. Seventeen applicants were awarded access to the venue to use, as well as stipends for public performances and events, and one-on-one coaching.

Pay It Forward awardees:

Alex Paquin, comedian and storyteller, South Hadley

Elisa Gonzales, theatre artist, playwright, actor, educator, and voice and speech coach, Greenfield

Darian Gonzalez, video, dance, electronic, and rap artist, Holyoke,

Doctora Xingona Diana Alvarez, multimedia artist and educator, Holyoke

Emily Fuller and Erin Ferrentino, theatre artists, Leeds

Daniel Hales with The Frost Heaves & HaLeS, eclectic rock band, Greenfield

The Harlot Queens, comedic musical act, Leeds

Julissa Rodríguez, percussionist, poetry/spoken word, theatre and dance artist & Ebbie Russell, writer, choreographer, and visual artist, Holyoke

Jay Sefton, actor and playwright, Easthampton

Jim “Mondongo” Messbauer trombonist, composer, and arranger with Grupo Mambique, Springfield

Angelique Baker, dance instructor and safe space creator, Easthampton

Kyle Langlois, musician, songwriter, and producer, Hampden

Latin Wildfire, a salsa dance company, Mike Rodriguez & Zamirah Santos, Springfield

Mad House Plays, Wren Gilbert and Gabby Farrah, theatre artists, Northampton

Red Jasper, performer, singer, composer, dancer, and social activist, Northampton

Sophie Lippert, pianist, teacher, and creative entrepreneur, Amherst

Tony Lemos, an artist that works at the intersection of visual art and herbalism, Conway

The space is located in Old Town Hall in Easthampton, which has been undergoing updates. The $6.9 million restoration project is to create affordable space for arts organizations and creative businesses in one location in Easthampton’s Main Street Historic District. Renovations include both the second floor and the façade of the Old Town Hall on Main Street. It also includes new HVAC systems, electrical upgrades, a new box office, elevator, entryway, theatrical lighting, and sound and projection systems.

Funding for the Pay it Forward program was provided by the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts ValleyCreates, Florence Bank, the Massachusetts Cultural Council, Overlook Industries, and individual donors.