Easthampton bank launches fundraising drive for local food pantries

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Easthampton Savings Bank, or bankESB, has launched a fundraising drive called Neighbors Helping Neighbors to support local food pantries.

BankESB hopes that this drive will encourage bank customers, employees, and members of the community to donate money toward food pantries. The bank will actively collect donations until November 30.

The bank says that they will match all donations (up to $2,500 per customer) and the total raised will be divided among participating food pantries across western Massachusetts in communities the bank serves.

“Neighbors Helping Neighbors is a great example of how communities can come together to help others in need,” said Matthew S. Sosik, president and CEO of bankESB.

The Western Massachusetts food pantries to be supported include:

Amherst Survival Center Food Pantry

The Best Life Food Ministry, Agawam

BUCC Helping Hands Cupboard Food Pantry, Belchertown

Easthampton Community Center Food Pantry

Easthampton Congregational Church Food Cupboard & Oasis Kitchen

The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, Hatfield

The Hadley Food Pantry

Hilltown Food Pantry, Goshen

Margaret’s Pantry, Holyoke

Neighbors Helping Neighbors, Inc., South Hadley

Northampton Survival Center

Southampton Community Cupboard

Westfield Food Pantry

BankESB says that it encourages donations of any amount, with contributions of as little as $1 to $5 helping to provide 10 to 50 meals. As an added incentive to give, the bank will offer those who donate the opportunity to win a $25 gift card at each of its locations.