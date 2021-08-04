Easthampton begins text alerts to notify residents

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents in Easthampton can now sign up to receive text alerts from the city.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the City of Easthampton, the public can sign up for “Notify Me” text alerts that will send notifications about board/committee meetings and agendas, alerts from the DPW, events, and meetings added to the City calendar, as well as City job postings, and general news updates.

An additional new feature is added to the City of Easthampton’s website called “Report An Issue”. This allows residents to report streetlight outages, potholes, fire hazards, down trees/limbs, public health concerns, questions about ordinance enforcement.

SIGN UP:

The emergency alerts are still in place called CodeRed text and phone service. These alerts are issued by the police department.