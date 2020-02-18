Easthampton bookstore discovers savings bonds in books

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A local bookstore made a new discovery in one of their books and is on the search for an owner.

Workers at “Never Enough Books” in Easthampton say they often find many interesting things in their tens of thousands of books. They recently found several Series EE savings bonds that were stuck to a book.

Employees say the bonds are worth nearly 1,000 dollars and they’ve had no luck finding the owner.

“We get probably 20,000 books in the warehouse every week and we find all kinds of fun things like toys and pictures, but this time I saw a little piece sticking out of the corner and I said “wow there’s money in that book, said Veronica Eggleston, somebody obviously inadvertently threw that away and that’s a lot of money. A family could certainly use that, especially now.”

Eggleston also said that almost a billion books end up in landfills every year, and “Never Enough Books” opened in November as a way to save the books from those landfills.