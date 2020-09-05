Easthampton bookstore launches going-out-of-business sale

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – These are the final days for the “Never Enough” bookstore in Easthampton.

The going-out-of-business sale is a boon to book lovers, who are picking up the used books for the rock bottom price of three dollars.

Customers have been flocking all day to the bookstore and warehouse on Pleasant Street.

The Coronavirus pandemic has been blamed as the cause of businesses including bookstores closing across the country, but there’s no confirmation the virus hastened the demise of this bookstore.

The owner said that ten percent of the sales revenue will be donated to the book industry charitable foundation.

Book bargain hunters have through Sunday to make a last minute purchase..