Easthampton buildings remain closed through March 2021

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle has extended the closure of multiple city buildings through March 1, 2021. This is a continued effort to limit exposure to COVID-19.

The buildings remain closed include:

Easthampton City Hall

The Council of Aging

Public Schools

Other buildings that have been closed since the shut down in March 2020 will remain closed.

All Easthampton department phone lines are being monitored. The public can also call the Mayor’s office at 413-529-1470.